Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Band Gets Surprise Update With New Features

To call the Galaxy Fit 2's smart features "basic" wouldn't be an understatement, and there is definitely room for improvement. Fortunately, it seems that Samsung has heard at least some of those wishes and pushed an unexpected update (via TizenHelp) to the wearable. It doesn't contain much, but the mere fact that it added new features to the two-year-old devices is perhaps more important than the list of changes.

At the top of that list is the ability to use the Galaxy Fit 2 as a control for a smartphone's camera as long as the device is a Samsung Galaxy model running Android 7.0 or later. This feature was first introduced in the Galaxy Watch Active 2 before becoming a staple of the Galaxy Watch family. The smart fitness tracker will now also display a notification if a call has been declined, rather than letting you guess what happened. It can now also count how many times you've jumped when doing the "Jumping Rope" activity.

The update is pretty small, both in features and in actual file size, but it's a much-welcomed surprise, nonetheless. There is no assurance, however, that Samsung will roll out another update in the future, so Galaxy Fit 2 owners should probably savor this release, as it may be the last one they get.