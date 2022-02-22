Bethesda.net Is Shutting Down And Migrating To Steam

Bethesda has announced that it's going to be shuttering its Bethesda.net desktop game launcher in 2022, with plans to migrate everything over to Steam beforehand. While this does mean no more playing PC games directly through Bethesda.net, the company states that it won't affect console users in any perceivable way.

Conversely, while PC users who have been using the launcher will need to make some adjustments, Bethesda says that the change shouldn't create any significant problems. Your game libraries, friends lists, and Wallet contents will be carried over to Steam — so long as you take the time to migrate everything over to Valve's platform.

Exact dates for both the option to start migrating and when the shut down will happen haven't been given, but Bethesda is saying that anyone using the PC launcher will be able to start transferring things over in "early" April, 2022. Likewise, it says that you'll still have access to your games through the Bethesda.net launcher "until May" of 2022.

Once shut down, you won't be able to play any of your Bethesda.net games through the launcher. However, you won't lose those games. So long as you complete the migration process, you'll still be able to play all your Bethesda games via Steam.