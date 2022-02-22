This Uniquely Upgraded Tesla Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Tesla has a well-deserved reputation for making cars with futuristic technology that extends into the interior of the vehicle as well. In fact, Tesla's own marketing calls its interiors the "Interior of the Future" and with good reason. Buyers have the option of a large touchscreen display up to 17 inches in size that can power everything from high-end gaming experiences through to a stereo with up to 960 watts of surround sound, depending on how deep your wallet is and the vehicle you opt for. Naturally, you can also pick your interior color from one of three options including ebony, black and white and cream. But for some people, this simply isn't enough.

A new viral video from Tesla_val shows a Model 3 getting a major interior refit to take it to the next level. While a regular Tesla still resembles a regular car, albeit a pretty slick one, this interior job ends up making the Model 3 in question look like it some you might see on the interior of a Star Trek space shuttle. One thing that you can be certain about after watching the clip is that this is an upgrade job best left to professionals and is not something you would class as a DIY project. It is truly a pleasure to watch an expert at work as he strips the interior of Tesla's stock interior trim and replaces it panel by panel with new components.