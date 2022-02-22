Crestron's New LED Lights Auto-Adjust To Your Circadian Cycles

Smart home specialist Crestron is getting into the LED light space, with a new connected fixture that not only adjusts for color and warmth, but can intelligently adjust to better suit circadian rhythms. Designed to integrate with the Crestron Home system – which also includes multimedia distribution, HVAC control, shades, and more – the new Tunable LED Light Fixtures can be adjusted manually, but arguably it's when they're set to their smart auto mode that they could be most useful.

Color-changing LED bulbs aren't exactly new, of course, nor light fixtures which can adjust their white light temperature. They'll even in some cases work with Crestron Home, either natively or through third-party drivers. Philips Hue bulbs and lamps, for example, can be interwoven with Crestron lighting scenes.

What Crestron set out to do, though, is make the de-facto reference design for tunable LED lights. Control over hue, saturation, color temperature, and intensity are table-stakes: what should help set the Crestron fixtures apart are things like the their ability to dim far lower than most LED bulbs without flickering, as low as 0.1% in fact.