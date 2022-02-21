Why NASA Rejected The Idea Of Making NFTs

NASA is already at the forefront of technology and recently published a thorough report documenting the "spin-off 2022" inventions by its engineers and scientists. The organization, although keen to delve into technology trends, does not seem very impressed with the idea of non-fungible tokens (or NFTs), a recent rage keeping the tech community electrified.

NASA clarified its images are not protected by any copyright and that means anyone can use them for educational or informative use in creating content for platforms like YouTube and TikTok. NASA has updated its media guidelines to clarify that because of the open nature of its media, it does not want them to be tokenized as NFTs.

To better understand why necessitates grasping what an NFT is. NFTs are digital contracts on blockchain used to establish unique ownership of an asset, generally in the digital form (via The Verge). Despite its broad nature, NFTs have mostly been associated with the ownership of — sometimes weird and outlandish — images and digital illustrations. NFTs are mostly stored on an Ethereum-based blockchain and the high energy requirements to store and purchase NFTs (using cryptocurrency) has sparked concerns.

In the update, NASA stressed, "Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are, in essence, digital tokens owned by someone as a 'one of a kind' digital asset. NASA does not wish for its images to be used for these purposes. It is unlawful to falsely claim copyright or other rights in NASA material."