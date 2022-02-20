Why TikTok Has A Big Problem With This $150,000 Tesla

These days, everyone and their grandma knows what a Tesla is, and a lot of people want to own one of these electric vehicles. However, Elon Musk's EV also has a tendency toward dividing the internet — people often either love Teslas or hate them. As such, these EVs are a popular topic on social media, because one way or another, they're sure to draw an audience. This is proven true by the internet's reaction to a $150,000 Tesla posted by jf.okay on TikTok.

The video, titled "things in my $150,000 Tesla that make sense," has gathered a lot of comments (almost 9,000 at the time of writing), and they're filled with polarizing views. Users argue about whether the car is worth the price, and there seems to be no end to the discussion. Truth be told, the subject is worthy of a larger debate. $150k is a lot to spend on anything, and commenters on jf.okay's video bring up valid points that call into question whether the price tag is reasonable.

Although the TikToker doesn't mention which Tesla we're seeing in the video, it's most likely the Tesla Model S Plaid with some extra bells and whistles added into the mix to reach that huge $150k figure — the model's starting price sits at nearly $130k. Let's go over the features mentioned in the video and see whether they look worth an amount of money equivalent to buying a house in some areas.