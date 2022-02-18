Coca-Cola Starlight Tastes Like Space And We're Intrigued

Coca-Cola, it seems, is shaking things up a bit. Today, the company announced Coca-Cola Creations, which it bills as a "global innovation platform." While the platform seems a little bit nebulous at this early stage, the long and short of it is that Coca-Cola will be launching new, limited-edition Coke flavors and promoting them via real work and digital collaborations, including augmented reality.

Alongside the announcement of the Coca-Cola Creations platform, the company also revealed the first limited edition flavor: Coca-Cola Starlight. Coke describes Coca-Cola Starlight in rather elaborate language, but any soda that's intended to be reminiscent of space is one that we want to try. We won't have very long to wait to try it out, in any case, and Coke promises plenty of augmented reality events associated with the launch of Starlight to come. This is just the first new flavor from Coca-Cola Creations too, with more on the way in 2022.