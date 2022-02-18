Does Zelda: Majora's Mask Make Switch Online + Expansion Pack Worth The Cash?

Nintendo Switch Online is already home to several classic "Zelda" games, and now it looks like the service is about to get one more. Nintendo has confirmed that "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask" will be the next Nintendo 64 game to launch on the service. While "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" tends to get the lion's share of attention when we're talking about the N64 "Zelda" games, "Majora's Mask" has its share of dedicated fans who will likely be pleased to hear that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Of course, "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask" will only be playable with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which introduces its share of headaches. The good news is that'll be available in just a few days, so if the price of the Expansion Pack isn't a hurdle for you, it won't be long before you'll be able to dive in. The question then becomes whether or not the Switch port of "Majora's Mask" will be up to snuff on release.