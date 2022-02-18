Toyota Yaris Sport GT7 Comes With A PS5 And A Copy Of Gran Turismo 7

PlayStation fans rejoice! Toyota has come up with an excellent deal if you're planning to get first dibs on the automaker's newest Yaris GR Sport. It turns out you can get the Toyota and get a free PlayStation 5 and a copy of Gran Turismo 7, probably the most highly-anticipated racing game in recent memory.

However, we're not talking about the GR Yaris, Toyota's rally-inspired pocket rocket with a three-cylinder turbo engine, manual tranny, and all-wheel drive. Instead, the newest Yaris GR Sport has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gas engine and a hybrid powertrain. It also has bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels, sportier suspension, and an aero-optimized body.

Officially called the Toyota Yaris Sport GT7, it also has bespoke Gran Turismo branding to commemorate the Japanese automaker's tie-up with Sony and the PlayStation brand. It all sounds fine and dandy, and it's one of the quirkiest package deals to accompany a brand new car.

However, there's a catch.