Samsung's February Security Updates Are Rolling Out For Several Galaxy Models

Samsung is rolling out its February 2022 security updates for several Galaxy smartphone models, and users are likely to see them continue to arrive in the coming days. The list is a pretty beefy-looking one already, according to SamMobile, with everything from the aging Galaxy Note 9 to the foldable Galaxy Z Flip getting updates.

The company follows a staggered update schedule for its devices, with some earmarked for monthly security releases while others only get quarterly and biannual updates. For example, while both the Galaxy S21 and S21 FE are included as part of the company's monthly release plan, other models like the Galaxy A03 and the S8 Lite don't receive updates as often. The models listed under each tier change over time.

Users should keep in mind that not all of the updates are rolling out in the same place at the same time. SamMobile points out that the Galaxy Note 9 patches are already available in the US, while the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S21 updates are currently popping up in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and other select regions. According to 9to5Google, most of the updates are available in the US, but some devices like the Galaxy A50s aren't covered yet. As well, Galaxy owners on some carriers will see the releases before others; for example, the Galaxy Note 9 update in the US appears to have arrived for Verizon subscribers first.