Uber Now Shows The Exact Number Of Five- To One-Star Ratings You Receive

Ride-hailing service Uber has leveraged two-way ratings for several years. Just as it allows riders to rate their experience with drivers, it also allows drivers to rate their customers after each ride. To add more transparency to its ratings system and to eventually facilitate better encounters between riders and driver partners, Uber has announced it will now allow users to get a detailed view of the ratings they have received from drivers.

Ubers riders will now be able to access the breakdown of their average rating in the Privacy section of the Uber app. Of the last 500 trips, the breakdown will show you the number of times you have been rated with five-star, four-star, and so on by the driver. Besides the Uber app, the information will also be available to users on Uber's online dashboard starting in February of 2022.

Here's how the breakdown of the ratings looks: