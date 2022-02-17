Uber Now Shows The Exact Number Of Five- To One-Star Ratings You Receive
Ride-hailing service Uber has leveraged two-way ratings for several years. Just as it allows riders to rate their experience with drivers, it also allows drivers to rate their customers after each ride. To add more transparency to its ratings system and to eventually facilitate better encounters between riders and driver partners, Uber has announced it will now allow users to get a detailed view of the ratings they have received from drivers.
Ubers riders will now be able to access the breakdown of their average rating in the Privacy section of the Uber app. Of the last 500 trips, the breakdown will show you the number of times you have been rated with five-star, four-star, and so on by the driver. Besides the Uber app, the information will also be available to users on Uber's online dashboard starting in February of 2022.
Here's how the breakdown of the ratings looks:
How to get a 5-star Uber rating?
In the blog post, Uber also highlighted basic etiquettes to ensure you get a high rating from the driver after the ride. First of all, Uber suggests you do not leave a mess behind you in the car and the driver must not have to clean up after you leave. Then, they suggest riders to always wear seat belts, even if you are in the rear seat.
Among other pointers to maintain a high Uber rating, the blog suggests you should consider the driver's time to be as valuable as yours and shouldn't make them wait too long. Treating everyone with respect and dignity should not just be done for the sake of a higher Uber rating but doing so will ensure you get a 5-star rating from your driver.
Lastly, do not slam the door when you enter or exit the vehicle. It is easy to be mistaken and closing the door harder than you planned, especially when you are exiting the vehicle but your driver is not likely to enjoy the "whooping thud." Uber notes, "drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars."
Why is a good rating important?
Uber gives its riders the power to rate their experience with a driver's service. Meanwhile, it does not clearly outline why it stresses on a personal rating, but these ratings are liable to be used by drivers to determine whether to accept or reject riders. A low rider rating may indicate ill-behaved or difficult riders, who the drivers are less likely to ferry.
At the same time, Uber also announced an initiative back in 2019 where it cited "respect is a two-way street" and decided it will deactivate the accounts of riders with "below average ratings." This was to encourage courteous behavior from the riders and to ensure they do not leave trash behind in the vehicle or request the driver to exceed the speed limit.