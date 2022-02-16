Windows 11 Preview Build 22557 Arrives With New Features For Insiders

Though the update brings many new features, some of them are more notable than others. Touchscreen users, for example, will be happy to hear that Microsoft has added some new gestures that make it easier to navigate within Windows 11 when using a tablet or other touch-based display. Users can now swipe to pull up and get rid of the Start menu, plus there's the new ability to swipe between the "Recommended/More" and "Pinned/All" apps within Start.

Similarly, users can now also swipe up from the right side of the taskbar to retrieve the Quick Settings menu, then swipe down again to close it. The same gestures now work for the Notification Center, too, plus there's a new "gripper" that appears in full-screen apps, meaning you won't have to deal with accidentally swiping out of an app going forward. Gestures aside, the Windows 11 preview build also brings "Pin to Quick Access" to all "supporting Files," meaning users will no longer be restricted to only pinning Folders.

Another noteworthy addition in this latest preview build involves Windows 11's Focus settings, which are intended to help users quiet down notifications and other distractions so they can get work done. Building upon Focus Assist, users can now use Focus (found in the Notification Center) to choose a specific duration for focusing, then start the session when they're ready to work. During that Focus period, users will see a focus timer on the screen, do not disturb will turn on, and all distractions like flashing apps and taskbar badging will temporarily disappear.