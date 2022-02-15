Audio-Technica's New True Wireless Earbuds Aim To Outlast All Others

A new pair of earbuds from Audio-Technica, the ATH-CKS50TW, look to be the company's longest-lasting true wireless earbuds yet. Specifically, they claim a maximum usage time of 20 hours for continuous music playback (less if noise-cancellation is turned on) and up to 50 hours of playback (again, lower with noise-canceling) when used along with the included charging case.

So the new earbuds, with their charging case, last roughly five hours longer than the mid-range ATH-CKS5TW earbuds (45 hours), 32 hours longer than the more expensive ATH-ANC300TW earbuds (18 hours), and 36.5 hours longer than the most affordable ATH-SQ1TW model (13.5 hours) under similar circumstances. And if you're curious about how they compare to Apple's AirPods Pro, they run for about 26 hours longer than the 24 hours of listening time you'll get out of Apple's earbuds when used with the charging case.

The ATH-CKS50TW earbuds are available to order from Audio-Technica now, for $218, which puts them just over the price of their digital hybrid noise-canceling ATH-ANC300TW (around $200 USD).