Horizon Forbidden West's Towering Tallneck Is Becoming A LEGO Set

LEGO is no stranger to the world of video games. We've seen many LEGO sets based on video games, perhaps most notably in the series of interactive LEGO "Super Mario" sets. Following some cool-looking sets based on "Super Mario 64" and the very first "Sonic the Hedgehog" game, LEGO is turning its attention to more modern games. In fact, this newest LEGO set is based on a video game that isn't even out yet: "Horizon Forbidden West."

With "Horizon Forbidden West" coming out on Friday, February 18th, 2022, LEGO and Sony today announced a new set that recreates the "Horizon" series' iconic Tallneck machines. This is positioned as a LEGO set for adults – and one that's meant to be displayed when it's finished – so it should be a rather technical build for those who want to attempt it. While it can't exactly be described as "inexpensive," it also won't necessarily break the bank, either.