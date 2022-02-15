Horizon Forbidden West's Towering Tallneck Is Becoming A LEGO Set
LEGO is no stranger to the world of video games. We've seen many LEGO sets based on video games, perhaps most notably in the series of interactive LEGO "Super Mario" sets. Following some cool-looking sets based on "Super Mario 64" and the very first "Sonic the Hedgehog" game, LEGO is turning its attention to more modern games. In fact, this newest LEGO set is based on a video game that isn't even out yet: "Horizon Forbidden West."
With "Horizon Forbidden West" coming out on Friday, February 18th, 2022, LEGO and Sony today announced a new set that recreates the "Horizon" series' iconic Tallneck machines. This is positioned as a LEGO set for adults – and one that's meant to be displayed when it's finished – so it should be a rather technical build for those who want to attempt it. While it can't exactly be described as "inexpensive," it also won't necessarily break the bank, either.
LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set details
As the name and images suggest, the Tallneck takes center stage in this set. The model itself clocks in at 13.5 inches high, 9 inches wide, and 6.5 inches deep, according to LEGO's own stats. The Tallneck set is 1,222 pieces in all, so while it won't be a lengthy build, it'll at least take several hours to complete.
The Tallneck, impressive though it is, isn't the sole model that's included in this set. The Tallneck itself stands on a landscape base with callouts to the post-apocalyptic setting of the "Horizon" games, including an old traffic light that's fallen into disrepair. The set also includes an Aloy minifigure with her bow, spear, and a new headpiece and a buildable Watcher machine that has swappable eyes in red, yellow, and blue. It's an interesting model for sure, and it makes us wonder if there's the potential for future LEGO sets based on the "Horizon" franchise – a LEGO Thunderjaw or Stormbird would make for pretty awesome builds, after all.
LEGO Tallneck pricing and release date
Unfortunately, we've got a little while to wait until this set is available. LEGO's announcement today says that the "Horizon Forbidden West" Tallneck set won't be available until sometime in May 2022. When it arrives, it'll cost $79.99, and while that is fairly expensive, it does pale in comparison to the most intricate LEGO sets out there. It's less than half the price of the "Super Mario 64" set LEGO launched last year, despite the fact that it only has about 800 fewer pieces.
In any case, we don't have to wait quite that long for the game this LEGO set takes inspiration from. "Horizon Forbidden West" is out on PS4 and PS5 this Friday, February 18th, 2022. Reviews for the game went live yesterday and were largely positive. Ahead of the game's release, be sure to give SlashGear's (mostly spoiler-free) review of "Horizon Forbidden West" a read.