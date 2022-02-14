Nintendo, You Cowards, Make This Valentine's Joke Real

It's Valentine's Day, which means that happy and unhappy couples alike are preparing to descend on the worldwide restaurant industry in considerable force. It's a day of romance, commitment, Hallmark cards, and most perhaps important of all: chocolate. While a number of brands are no doubt eager to get in on the lovey-dovey action and pitch their products to the doting couples of the world as must-have Valentine's Day gifts, Nintendo, at least, seems to have its priorities straight.

The company isn't trying to position the Switch as the perfect gaming companion to a Valentine's Day evening or anything like that, but rather it's posted some pictures of some delicious looking Nintendo Switch chocolates. Based on the design of its Joy-Con controllers, these chocolates look like Kit Kats taken to a whole new level, but unfortunately for the chocolate-lovers of the world, this story does not have a sweet and tasty ending.