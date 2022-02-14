Temperatures Are Rising: January 2022 Was The 6th Warmest Ever Recorded

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has just shared some bad news: January 2022 was the 6th warmest January in recorded history. Climate records started being kept around 1880, so out of the last 143 years, this year marked the 6th hottest January on record. While many of us like warmer temperatures, the news is grim, and the report from NOAA marks a worrying trend of rising global temperatures. The extreme January temps are accompanied by near-record low Antarctic sea coverage.

NOAA has shared a report about the month of January and the general state of the climate, talking about some key points in greater detail. The article talks about the sea ice extent, snow cover, and tropical activity, as well as the high temperatures in January. Although there is a disparity between different parts of the globe, the numbers speak for themselves: the temperatures only continue going up, and our planet is suffering for it.

This January, the land and ocean surface temperatures around the globe were 1.60 degrees Fahrenheit above the average temps recorded during the 20th century. Temperatures, as a whole, are rising when compared to the previous century. NOAA adds in its report that January 2022 was the 46th consecutive January and the 445th consecutive month when the temperatures were higher than in the 20th century.