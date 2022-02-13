Fortnite X Uncharted Skins Will Hit Item Shop Before US Movie Premiere
Epic Games has published a new "Fortnite" video showcasing the game's upcoming "Uncharted" skins, as well as details about when players can expect to pick them up in the Item Shop. The outfits, which feature the characters Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, are based on the upcoming feature film and will be available in the battle royale game a day before the anticipated movie hits theaters.
After years of promises and delays, the anticipated "Uncharted" movie is closer to reality than ever — it'll hit theaters on February 18, 2022. One day before that, however, skins based on the two main characters in the universe will be released in "Fortnite," marking yet another instance of a big franchise arriving on the battle royale island. Even better, Epic is releasing two versions of both Drake and Frazer, with one skin set based on the video game versions of these characters and the other set styled after Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali, the actors who play them in the movie.
Tom Holland arrives in Fortnite
Epic published the "Fortnite" video announcing the new "Uncharted" skins on February 10, though the video remains unlisted and the company hasn't yet talked about the planned Item Shop released on its game blog. As such, it's unclear at this time whether the skins will drop alongside a related tournament or set of challenges, which is often the case. The video was revealed as part of a puzzle Epic published earlier this month.
What we do know, however, is that players will be able to grab the skins from the Item Shop on February 17. If past releases are any indication, players will likely have the option of buying each skin individually using V-Bucks or getting both as part of a slightly discounted bundle. Epic explains on the YouTube video post that players will get styles based on both the movie and the "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" game.
For the Chloe Frazer skin, that means both default and "no jacket" styles, plus related back bling. Both skins will be joined by the Parashurama Axe Pickaxe, Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, and Update Journal Emote.
Future Fortnite treasure hunt teased
In addition to the upcoming skins, Epic says players can expect some "treasure maps" left by Nathan Drake around the battle royale island. "Fortnite" players will be able to find these maps, use them to locate "buried treasure," and dig for the hidden goods using their pickaxes, the company explains. This is similar to how players have recently completed some challenges as part of the latest season.
Epic doesn't say exactly what these treasure caches will feature, promising only that it'll be a "trove of valuable loot," presumably meaning high-tier weapons and consumables. The company hasn't offered any other details on the crossover at this time, including how many V-Bucks players can expect to spend on the skins and how long they'll have to wait before the treasure maps start appearing on the island.