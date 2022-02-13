Fortnite X Uncharted Skins Will Hit Item Shop Before US Movie Premiere

Epic Games has published a new "Fortnite" video showcasing the game's upcoming "Uncharted" skins, as well as details about when players can expect to pick them up in the Item Shop. The outfits, which feature the characters Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, are based on the upcoming feature film and will be available in the battle royale game a day before the anticipated movie hits theaters.

After years of promises and delays, the anticipated "Uncharted" movie is closer to reality than ever — it'll hit theaters on February 18, 2022. One day before that, however, skins based on the two main characters in the universe will be released in "Fortnite," marking yet another instance of a big franchise arriving on the battle royale island. Even better, Epic is releasing two versions of both Drake and Frazer, with one skin set based on the video game versions of these characters and the other set styled after Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali, the actors who play them in the movie.