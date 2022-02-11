New Ram 1500 "Built To Serve Edition" Pays Tribute To Firefighters
Previous variants of the Ram 1500 "Built to Serve Edition" were in honor of the five branches of the U.S. military. The tribute models started arriving at dealerships in 2019, beginning with the U.S. Army version. Each subsequent model continued the tradition, including a "Built to Serve Edition for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and the Coast Guard model in March 2021.
And now, Ram has launched a new lineup of "Built to Serve Edition" Ram 1500 trucks. But this time, the new models pay tribute to the three primary first-responder services beginning with the firefighter community – appearing here in a strong red with "Built to Serve" branding ready to roll. "Whether a first responder or civilian, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it's something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis.
Bespoke Equipment
The firefighter-inspired Ram 1500 Built to Serve model is exclusively available in Redline and Diamond Black paint, each with a black-themed interior with contrasting orange stitching. Other changes include a United States flag and Built to Serve decals on the quarter panels, an all-black grille surround, black bumpers, unique 20-inch gray wheels, body-color fender flares, and black bumpers.
All Ram 1500 Built to Serve models come with the brand's 4x4 Off-Road Group Content package. Standard features include chunky all-terrain tires, an electronic locking rear axle, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow hooks, and hill-descent control. Furthermore, skid plates for the front suspension, steering, transfer case, and fuel tank are standard, while black badges, black side steps, and four-inch exhaust tips are part of the "Built to Serve" package.
Unique Interior
Inside, the truck has chrome interior trim, all-weather floor liners, and deeply-bolstered Sports seats with embroidered Velcro panels to accommodate personalized patches, flags, name tapes, or slogans. In addition, the front seat-back panels feature PALS/MOLLE (Pouch attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-Bearing Equipment) webbing to attach equipment, pouches, and other stuff.
The Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" firefighter edition is available on the Big Horn trim in all powertrains and body styles. The Ram 1500 is available in a quad or crew cab body style. All quad cabs have a long bed, while crew cab variants get either a short or long bed up to 6-feet 4-inches. The base price starts at $48,420 (including $1,795 destination fees). The first deliveries are arriving by spring 2022.