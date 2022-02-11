New Ram 1500 "Built To Serve Edition" Pays Tribute To Firefighters

Previous variants of the Ram 1500 "Built to Serve Edition" were in honor of the five branches of the U.S. military. The tribute models started arriving at dealerships in 2019, beginning with the U.S. Army version. Each subsequent model continued the tradition, including a "Built to Serve Edition for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and the Coast Guard model in March 2021.

And now, Ram has launched a new lineup of "Built to Serve Edition" Ram 1500 trucks. But this time, the new models pay tribute to the three primary first-responder services beginning with the firefighter community – appearing here in a strong red with "Built to Serve" branding ready to roll. "Whether a first responder or civilian, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it's something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis.