Smart #1 Prototype Is A Compact Electric SUV With One Frustrating Detail

Smart and the electric ForTwo flirted briefly with American car buyers before abandoning Uncle Sam in 2019. The brand underwent corporate restructuring in 2020, and Smart is now a 50/50 collaboration between German automaker Mercedes-Benz and Chinese auto giant Geely.

It wasn't long before an all-new, four-door electric SUV came to the fray, a near-production model called the Smart Concept #1 unveiled in September 2021. And most recently, the EV has completed "stringent pre-market tests" while also gaining a new moniker: Smart #1.