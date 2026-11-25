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I have been carrying and reading some version of a Kindle e-reader for years. I can absolutely read on my phone, sure, but a Kindle just makes reading a lot easier. Plus, I've been using the standard Kindle all this time, so it's extremely portable. Every time I pick up my Kindle, I feel like I'm reading reports on the U.S.S. Enterprise.

So when Amazon launched its new lineup of Kindles recently, it seemed like a good time for an upgrade. Amazon sent over review units for the Kindle Colorsoft — fancy — and the Kindle Paperwhite. But I had to choose which one to use on the regular, so I thought this might be a good opportunity to take you on the same journey I went on to decide which one would be best for you.

I read a couple of different books over the past few weeks, switching between the Paperwhite and the Colorsoft, and implementing a few accessories that Amazon sent over to test as well. Here's where I ended up.