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Hiking can be therapeutic in many different ways. From getting plenty of steps in to improving sleep and lowering your risk of depression, there's plenty to like about a long walk in nature. However, if you're new to hiking and think you just need your most comfortable running shoes and a water bottle to hit the trail, think again.

Every hike, no matter how short you think the trail is, needs dedicated planning. Whether that means choosing shoes with plenty of grip, bringing enough snacks and water, or, most importantly, packing safety equipment, several variables can make the difference between a good hike and a great one. That's where hiking gadgets come in handy: depending on their function, they can make a real difference in keeping you safe and entertained throughout your journey.

Now, we know the main concerns about packing a full bag of supplies for a hike: weight and space. Nobody wants to be bogged down by a too-heavy backpack, and you're likely to end up negotiating with yourself as to whether you really need every item in your inventory — especially when you have to get creative about how to get them to fit in the bag. In that case, we've got you covered. Here, we outline 11 gadgets you can take on your hikes without clogging up your backpack.