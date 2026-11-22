One Of The Rarest Toyota RAV4s Ever Made Was Just Found (And Here's What It Costs)
Electric Vehicles have shifted from a novelty to an everyday traffic fixture. Heads are rarely turned by a Tesla Model 3 or a Ford F-150 Lightning anymore, but it was a different story when Toyota launched the RAV4 EV as a fleet vehicle in 1997. The electric SUV was a true novelty when sedans were still the most popular choice, and the iconic Geo Tracker was still on the road.
The RAV4 EV has a complicated backstory, and it wasn't sold to the general public until 2002. It had an original price of $42,000 (or a jaw-dropping $79,900 in 2026 dollars) though rebates and IRS credits helped bring that number down. Toyota abruptly discontinued the RAV4 EV in November of that year, and ultimately only 328 of the 2002 models were sold. They are extremely rare today, but one was recently posted for sale on a private Facebook group dubbed "Obscure Cars For Sale." If you have a love for unconventional EVs and a spare $2,000, it could be yours — if it hasn't already sold, that is.
The car is for sale by its current owner in Fort Collins, Colorado and the posting indicates it's in good shape for its age. Though the body is dented and scratched, it was never in an accident and remarkably, it still has its original battery pack. The RAV4 will start, but the seller has listed it as "non-operational" and recommends the buyer bring a trailer. Here's what you should know before you make an offer.
A rare find
The original RAV4 EV was created in response to one of the first large-scale zero-emissions mandates in the U.S. Enacted in 1990, the mandate required 2% of new models for sale in the state of California to have zero emissions by 1998. The mandate affected the largest automakers, and Toyota rose to the occasion with the RAV4 EV.
This early electric SUV had a range of about 100 to 120 miles per charge. The 95-Ah NiMH battery pack provides 27 kWh of total energy, and the Facebook sale includes two MagneChargers on NEMA 14-50 Plugs. It takes about five hours to completely charge the battery. The original battery pack took some drivers more than 150,000 miles. Based on the listing, the RAV4 EV has an odometer reading of 138,795.
California's mandate was eventually repealed, and the RAV4 EV was discontinued in 2002. Because so few were ever sold to the public, it's an extremely rare find today. The listing is located in Fort Collins, but the seller will accommodate shipping. Beyond the original battery pack, the EV components are in working condition, including the charging port. The seller replaced the tires about two years ago with tires sized for the gas version of the 2002 RAV4. Tires intended for the electric version are no longer made. To view the listing on Facebook, you will have to join the private Obscure Cars for Sale group, but it may be worth a look even if you just love unusual cars — other listings include a 1958 Edsel Ranger and a 1958 BMW Isetta.