Electric Vehicles have shifted from a novelty to an everyday traffic fixture. Heads are rarely turned by a Tesla Model 3 or a Ford F-150 Lightning anymore, but it was a different story when Toyota launched the RAV4 EV as a fleet vehicle in 1997. The electric SUV was a true novelty when sedans were still the most popular choice, and the iconic Geo Tracker was still on the road.

The RAV4 EV has a complicated backstory, and it wasn't sold to the general public until 2002. It had an original price of $42,000 (or a jaw-dropping $79,900 in 2026 dollars) though rebates and IRS credits helped bring that number down. Toyota abruptly discontinued the RAV4 EV in November of that year, and ultimately only 328 of the 2002 models were sold. They are extremely rare today, but one was recently posted for sale on a private Facebook group dubbed "Obscure Cars For Sale." If you have a love for unconventional EVs and a spare $2,000, it could be yours — if it hasn't already sold, that is.

The car is for sale by its current owner in Fort Collins, Colorado and the posting indicates it's in good shape for its age. Though the body is dented and scratched, it was never in an accident and remarkably, it still has its original battery pack. The RAV4 will start, but the seller has listed it as "non-operational" and recommends the buyer bring a trailer. Here's what you should know before you make an offer.