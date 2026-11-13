Dangerous Gear Shift Recall Hits 21,000 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles
Harley-Davidson is recalling 21,643 motorcycles in the U.S. over a problem that can cause incorrect gear information to appear on the instrument display. According to the recall document, the gear-position sensor can send the wrong information to the engine control module, or ECM. The ECM may then illuminate the neutral indicator on the dash even though a gear is still engaged. A rider who trusts that warning and releases the clutch could cause the motorcycle to move forward unexpectedly, increasing the risk of losing control, crashing, or injuring someone nearby.
The recall covers nine 2026 Harley-Davidson models, with the regular Street Glide and Road Glide accounting for 13,253 motorcycles, or more than 60% of the total. Another 5,208 are Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited models, while four CVO models account for 2,853 more bikes. Even Harley's police fleet is affected, with 329 Road Glide Police motorcycles included in the recall.
Unlike some of the biggest Harley-Davidson recalls in recent history, this one affects a relatively small number of motorcycles, but the problem is still serious. Harley warns that the gear indicator may flicker between neutral and another gear or continue showing neutral while the motorcycle is moving. Harley estimates that only 0.1% of the recalled bikes actually have the defect, which works out to roughly 22 motorcycles out of the 21,643 being recalled, but owners may not realize theirs is one of them until the faulty gear reading puts them at risk.
Harley-Davidson will replace faulty sensors for free
Harley-Davidson first became aware of the problem in April after a 2026 Road Glide came in for service. The company found excess plastic on the gear-position sensor, which could prevent it from correctly reporting which gear the motorcycle was in and make the display show neutral when the bike was actually in gear. Harley then examined more sensors and tracked similar cases over the following months. By August 3, it had added extra inspections at its York, Pennsylvania, factory, and on October 27 it approved the recall.
The recall filing also says Harley is aware of two injuries potentially related to the problem, although no do-not-drive warning has been issued for the affected motorcycles.
Since this is an official safety recall, owners will not have to pay for the repair. Harley-Davidson dealers will replace the gear-position sensor with an updated part free of charge. Recall letters are scheduled to be mailed between November 16 and November 23, 2026, but you do not have to wait for one to check your bike. You can enter your bike's VIN on Harley-Davidson's recall website or NHTSA's recall lookup. Harley's recall number is 0194, and owners can also contact the company at 800-258-2464. If you need help figuring out where to find the VIN on your motorcycle, check around the frame near the steering neck.