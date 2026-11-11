How Long Do Glow Plugs Last In A Diesel Engine?

Though spark plugs are something mechanics recommend replacing quite often when you're driving a gasoline-powered car, glow plugs in diesel engines give you a bit more leeway. This isn't all that surprising, considering that glow plugs are technically there to ignite when the temperatures are low to help the fuel ignite and run a bit easier. As such, you can theoretically drive the car even if one of the glow plugs goes bad.

However, while it's okay to do so in a pinch, driving with multiple dead glow plugs will make the car run worse. Rough idling is common in such a scenario, and you'll definitely notice the engine vibrate harder than it's supposed to. Since glow plugs are there to aid the combustion process, you may also notice that when they're gone, the engine will struggle to produce enough power, meaning that you'll have to contend with using even more fuel.

When you put it all together, driving in such a state will cost you more money in the long term compared to replacing the entire set. A new set of glow plugs may run you between $300 and $900, including labor (depending on the number of cylinders), but considering the gas prices, it's a worthy investment since it will help you use less fuel in the winter. So, the moment you experience hard starting, misfiring, or rough idling (all of which are common occurrences when glow plugs go kaput), maybe it's time to get it checked out for the sake of conserving all that gas.