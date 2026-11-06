Which US State Has The Best Power Grid Reliability? Hint: It's Not Texas

When your power blinks off on a hot summer day or in the middle of your favorite TV show, it can feel like an inconvenience. But when an outage lasts hours or even days, that inconvenience can turn into an expensive nightmare. Food spoils and, depending on the time of year, you may have to bunk with a friend or rent a hotel room. Your pipes could freeze and burst, and life-saving medical equipment may stop working. The power grid is the silent, almost invisible backbone of daily life, but how well it works depends on where you live.

You've likely heard of the power grid but may not understand exactly how it works. After electricity is generated, it travels through a system known as the grid, which includes substations, transformers, and power lines. This system then delivers that electricity to consumers. Locally, grids are often interconnected for reliability. In the lower 48 states, the grid consists of three main interconnections: the Eastern Interconnection, the Western Interconnection, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The Eastern and Western Interconnections are linked to Canada's power grid for additional stability.

The reliability of the power grid is measured using key statistics, including how long outages last, how often outages happen, and modernization efforts. Based on these metrics, Illinois ranks at the top for reliability, according to U.S. News & World Report. A similar report from EcoFlow, a provider of solar battery technologies and home energy storage solutions, puts Rhode Island at the top, with Illinois second.