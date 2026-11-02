This Attachment Turns Your Chainsaw Into A Full-On Stump Grinder - But It's Pricey

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Trees offer several advantages to a property, including an idyllic wooded aesthetic, additional privacy, and may enhance home efficiency, among other benefits. Unfortunately, while trees can live a long time, they don't last forever. Diseases, severe storm damage, and old age are just a few of the reasons you may have to cut one down.

However, once the tree comes down there is still the matter of the stump, which often features strong roots making it quite a task to remove. Some have attempted to pull a tree stump out with a truck, but there are plenty of reasons that's not advisable. Alternatively, a stump grinder is specially designed for this very task, using a thick rotating disc full of carbide-tipped teeth to chew through the stump all the way to the ground.

One company out of the U.K. has come to market with another option directed at Stihl chainsaw owners — a stump grinding attachment that bolts right onto the saw. Terminator Stump Grinders offers both the Terminator Pro 500 and Terminator Pro 800. Compatible with select Stihl chainsaw models, the products feature a pivoting grinding wheel that's driven off the chainsaw chain.

Both products weigh under 60 pounds, and both of them rest on a supporting leg that includes a wheel, allowing you to roll the whole unit to the location you need. According to Terminator Stump Grinders, the Pro 500 and Pro 800 can eat through 14 inches of stump in around 10 minutes.