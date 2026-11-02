What Does The Phone And Wi-Fi Symbol Mean On A Samsung Phone?

Samsung phones certainly have a lot of different icons and indicators to remember. Some of them you probably see all the time and know the meaning of like the back of your hand. For example, the Wi-Fi symbol shows when you're connected to Wi-Fi and the familiar B lets you know that Bluetooth is turned on. However, others aren't as common, so you may not know what they mean.

One example is a phone symbol with a small Wi-Fi icon in the upper-right corner. That lets you know that Wi-Fi Calling is activated. Wi-Fi Calling is a useful feature that allows you to make phone calls or send texts over a Wi-Fi connection, without relying on a cellular connection. As a result, you can still use your phone even when you don't have cell service.

Despite the fact that Wi-Fi Calling works without a cell connection, you still need to have your SIM card inserted or a built-in eSIM enabled to access it. Your Wi-Fi connection also has to be pretty strong for it to work properly. You can enable it in your phone's settings, if the feature is supported by both your cell carrier and your device's operating system.

There are a couple of other indicators that are easy to mix up with Wi-Fi Calling, too. For example, the Wi-Fi Sharing symbol looks like two sideways Wi-Fi symbols, and the S Pen connection icon shows a stylus with two rounded bars next to it. Like the Wi-Fi Calling icon, all of these indicators appear in the status bar.