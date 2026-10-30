Is It Safe To Use WD-40 On Your Leather Car Seats?

Have your leather car seats seen better days? If you search the internet for ways to clean or restore them, you might find a variety of suggestions. Not all of these are worth acting on, though. For example, you may have heard that WD-40 can be used to make leather furniture look new again. The brand's own website even recommends using WD-40 Multi-Use Product in this capacity. However, to guard against unwanted damage, it's best to refer to the manufacturer's instructions when cleaning or restoring leather car seats.

According to WD-40's own information, someone could use the Multi-Use Product formula on leather seats by first cleaning the seats with a mild soap and water mixture. Once the seats are dry, they can then apply a small amount of WD-40 to a cloth. Per the company, massaging a small amount of the formula into old leather car seats will moisturize the leather. This can theoretically replenish its appearance while also guarding against additional cracking.

That said, the fact that the brand claims this is a valid way to use its product doesn't mean you actually should use it this way. It can't be stated enough: The vehicle manufacturer's own instructions should be your primary source of guidance when cleaning and refreshing old leather car seats.