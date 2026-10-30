Is It Safe To Use WD-40 On Your Leather Car Seats?
Have your leather car seats seen better days? If you search the internet for ways to clean or restore them, you might find a variety of suggestions. Not all of these are worth acting on, though. For example, you may have heard that WD-40 can be used to make leather furniture look new again. The brand's own website even recommends using WD-40 Multi-Use Product in this capacity. However, to guard against unwanted damage, it's best to refer to the manufacturer's instructions when cleaning or restoring leather car seats.
According to WD-40's own information, someone could use the Multi-Use Product formula on leather seats by first cleaning the seats with a mild soap and water mixture. Once the seats are dry, they can then apply a small amount of WD-40 to a cloth. Per the company, massaging a small amount of the formula into old leather car seats will moisturize the leather. This can theoretically replenish its appearance while also guarding against additional cracking.
That said, the fact that the brand claims this is a valid way to use its product doesn't mean you actually should use it this way. It can't be stated enough: The vehicle manufacturer's own instructions should be your primary source of guidance when cleaning and refreshing old leather car seats.
Manufacturers would warn against cleaning leather car seats with WD-40
Every vehicle is unique. The recommendations for caring for the leather seats of one vehicle might not universally apply to all vehicles with leather seats. That said, these recommendations can provide a general sense of what you shouldn't do when restoring leather surfaces in a car.
For example, Mercedes Benz warns against using any oil-based products when cleaning leather car seats. Because WD-40 contains petroleum distillates, this essentially means WD-40 isn't a good candidate for use on a car's leather surfaces.
Similarly, leather restoration experts warn customers against using WD-40 on leather. They argue that its petroleum distillates can stain leather permanently. In addition, it can damage the finish and may even leave an odor.
Be aware that routine cleaning does play a critical role in preventing leather car seats from cracking. You just need to check the manufacturer's instructions to make sure you're cleaning the vehicle properly. If your vehicle's interior is in particularly poor condition, you may even want to schedule professional detailing service. Doing so is key to achieving results you'd struggle to achieve on your own.