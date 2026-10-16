Would Permanent Daylight Savings Time Truly Be A Traffic Safety Risk For Kids?

Sure, Daylight Saving Time is observed pretty commonly across the United States, but the actual action of changing clocks twice a year is considered a real pain. That's why, in July 2026, the House attempted to end the hassle. It came up with a bill that would put the country on daylight saving time permanently, called the Sunshine Protection Act. It was even backed by Trump. However, before it could be voted upon, the Senate went on recess, and the bill hasn't become law yet.

The bill does have its fair share of critics, and the fears are backed by data. An analysis by Nexstar Media published by The Hill checked sunrise times for a student who leaves home at 7 a.m. on each of the 85 school days between November and March. This was done for 62 cities in the U.S. They found that, on average, that student would be setting out in the dark on about 50 of those days. But if the DST bill passes, it would push that up to all of the 85 days in all cities but two: Las Vegas and Panama City.

As for whether spending all that extra time in the dark puts children at greater risk from cars is a messier question. While it's a fair thing to wonder, it's not exactly proven, since research on accidents specifically around this has yet to establish a clean link.