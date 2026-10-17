What Do The Numbers Mean On Helipads & Why Are They Important For Helicopters?

Most of us are familiar with the giant H that's painted on many helicopter landing pads. Apart from the obvious "H" association with helicopters, the "H" is actually there for an important reason that indicates more than just a helicopter's landing area. Helipads don't just have the "H", though; they often display numbers to give the pilots crucial information.

For instance, on many rooftop pads — especially those on hospitals, corporate buildings, and other high-rise structures — you'll often see one or two large numbers painted near the landing area. These tell the pilot the maximum weight and maximum rotor diameter the pad is designed for, according to an Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Advisory Circular. Note, however, that the FAA scheme is entirely voluntary, and that the actual layout — if numbers are present, which isn't always the case – may vary.

If we go by FAA guidelines, the number four painted in a rectangular box tells the pilot that the weight limit is 4,000 pounds. Below this may be an alphanumeric code — like D40 — that shows the pilot the largest rotor diameter in feet that the pad can handle. Both will dictate what choppers can land safely, helping pilots avoid unfortunate incidents. Some helipads also display a unique identifier, although not every helipad has an official, registered identifier.