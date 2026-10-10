If You See A White Cloth Hanging From The Window Of A Parked Car, This Is What It Might Mean

While there are universal rules of the road, some states have their own unique rules that may confuse outsiders. North Carolina's more peculiar rule got a bit of attention on TikTok when Kerry Burns posted a funny video about the number of cars you see on the side of the highway while driving through the state, which many found relatable. Even stranger, people noticed that a lot of these cars on the side of the road have a white piece of clothing hanging out the window.

In an old version of the North Carolina Driver Handbook, it states that if a vehicle breaks down, drivers must move off the road, then tie a white cloth on the left-door handle and raise the hood. This signifies that the vehicle isn't abandoned — instead, you may need assistance. "If we do see the white towel or T-shirt on the vehicle, we are going to stop and check on it," North Carolina Trooper Chris Casey said to local news station WLTX. However, vehicles left on the side of the road (white cloth or not) will get tagged with an orange sticker with the time and date on it. North Carolina law states that drivers can leave their car by the side of the road for up to 24 hours until it gets towed.