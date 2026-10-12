What Does The Yellow Road Sign With A Black Letter T On It Mean?
Some road signs are incredibly straightforward. If you see a white placard that says "Speed Limit" and a big number underneath it, you know you can't drive faster than that number. Then there are some utterly confusing road signs that maybe make you feel like you need to go back to driver's ed. Then there are those right in the middle, where you maybe need to take a second or two to remember what exactly it's signifying. That's where something like the yellow diamond sign with a big, black "T" on it falls into. The thing that makes you think twice is trying to remember a word that starts with that letter, but actually, the "T" here is to identify a road configuration and not a specific word.
You'll see these yellow "T" road signs when you're approaching what's known as a T-Intersection. This is when you're on a road that is approaching a perpendicular cross street, but you're unable to continue driving forward and must turn either left or right. Because the sign is both yellow and diamond-shaped, they are used as advanced warning for drivers, allowing them time to prepare.
When you actually arrive at the intersection, you'll see either a familiar, octagonal stop sign or a triagular yield sign, determining how you're going to turn onto the cross street. You may also see a yellow rectangular sign with a double-sided arrow pointing left and right posted on the opposite side of the intersection to indicate which directions you can go. An important safety note to remember is that the cross street may not have its own stop signs, so always be sure it's safe before turning.
The many T-Intersection sign variations
The sign with a "T" on it is really only helpful for the drivers approaching a T-Intersection from one particular direction. However, traffic approaches that intersection from three different ways, and the same warning signage wouldn't be sufficient for all three. Because of that, there are different variations of this sign to properly warn all drivers.
If approaching a T-Intersection on a road that continues forward, you'll see a version of this sign where the "T" is rotated 90 degrees clockwise or 90 degrees counterclockwise. For the one turned clockwise, it will show that there's a side road ahead at a T-intersection that's on your left. For the counterclockwise turn, it shows that the side road is on your right. Not only do these signs tell you that you can continue forward, but you're able to turn onto the side road as well. Whichever way you're driving, be sure to look out for other possible signage indicating whether you need to stop at this intersection or are free to continue forward without worry.
Not all three-way intersections are T-shaped, though. If the side road is approaching the two-way lane at an odd angle, you'll see "T" sign variations where the side road line makes more of a 45-degree angle with the main road line rather than only 90-degree angles. There are also Y-shaped intersections as well, and there are yellow diamond-shaped road signs that have a big, bold "Y" on them in place of the "T" to let drivers know they're approaching one. Drivers must always keep an eye out for any of these signs in order to remain as safe as possible.