What Does The Yellow Road Sign With A Black Letter T On It Mean?

Some road signs are incredibly straightforward. If you see a white placard that says "Speed Limit" and a big number underneath it, you know you can't drive faster than that number. Then there are some utterly confusing road signs that maybe make you feel like you need to go back to driver's ed. Then there are those right in the middle, where you maybe need to take a second or two to remember what exactly it's signifying. That's where something like the yellow diamond sign with a big, black "T" on it falls into. The thing that makes you think twice is trying to remember a word that starts with that letter, but actually, the "T" here is to identify a road configuration and not a specific word.

You'll see these yellow "T" road signs when you're approaching what's known as a T-Intersection. This is when you're on a road that is approaching a perpendicular cross street, but you're unable to continue driving forward and must turn either left or right. Because the sign is both yellow and diamond-shaped, they are used as advanced warning for drivers, allowing them time to prepare.

When you actually arrive at the intersection, you'll see either a familiar, octagonal stop sign or a triagular yield sign, determining how you're going to turn onto the cross street. You may also see a yellow rectangular sign with a double-sided arrow pointing left and right posted on the opposite side of the intersection to indicate which directions you can go. An important safety note to remember is that the cross street may not have its own stop signs, so always be sure it's safe before turning.