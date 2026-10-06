US Army Drone Could Explore Deadly Waters Where Boats And Divers Can't Go, Study Shows

While it may seem counterintuitive given the branch's primary mission of ground warfare, the United States Army does have several types of boats in its inventory. The Army primarily uses these for logistics and cargo transport, though its maritime force also includes ships for storming beaches. Another area of interest is drone warfare, and while most Army drones fly, some float, and a new uncrewed surface vessel (USV) could potentially be used to help future Army coastal operations.

The Army is looking to acquire a USV that can drive into the surf, which is incredibly difficult and often dangerous for most vessels. It's long been a difficult area to patrol, but the Army might overcome this issue with Ocean Power Technologies' WAM-V 8 USV, which is unlike any drone currently used by the military. A weeklong study put the eight-foot-long and four-foot-wide WAM-V 8, which only draws 4 inches of water, through several tests, aiming to meet the Army's requirements for a craft that can handle the surf and cruise right up to the coastline without issue.

The highly mobile, easily deployable USV could solve the Army's coastal surf-breaking concern, which limits the use of larger vessels too close to shore. With a WAM-V 8, Army watercraft operators, also known as Army mariners, could fully map coastlines, aiding the Army Corps of Engineers' coastal operations. The drone could also be useful for command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); counter-uncrewed aerial systems (cUAS; and locating mines, among others.