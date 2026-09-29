Florida's Fixing Its Python Problem With High-Tech Stuffed Animal Spies

High-tech solutions have been used to combat wildlife threats in the past, but perhaps never to this level of cuteness. Florida researchers are turning stuffed rabbits into python lures, designed to imitate several of the signals that these massive snakes associate with prey. The idea is to draw the invasive and troublesome pythons toward a specific location instead of making hunters search for them.

The robot decoys are actually modified plush rabbits, built with motors, heating components, and solar panels. This gives them the ability to reproduce some of the same characteristics of a live marsh rabbit while operating in the Florida Everglades. They can also produce scent and vibrations, and can be programmed with different combinations of all these signals. An AI system is even being developed to recognize when a python gets close and alert nearby trappers to its location.

This idea didn't come from out of the blue, as it was previously explored in a University of Florida study. The study found that live domestic rabbits could attract Burmese pythons to a concentrated area, where cameras could then detect the snakes. During that study, researchers recorded 21 pythons, but found that using live rabbits required a considerable amount of resources. That discovery prompted researchers to investigate whether robotic versions of the rabbits could produce a similar effect while also being easier to use.