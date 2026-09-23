SlashGear Is Hiring Writers!
Do you have a passion for all things consumer tech or automotive? SlashGear is currently looking for freelance writers to join its team, so we want to hear from you! If you have professional experience covering consumer technology – smartphones, PCs, software, power tools, and IT – or automotive topics ranging from classic cars to cutting edge EVs, then you might just be a perfect fit for our team.
SlashGear writers cover a broad range of topics on a daily basis, penning news, short-form how-to articles and lists, long-form features, and articles that dig into the history of the major players in both the consumer technology and automotive spaces. While professional experience covering these products and segments isn't strictly necessary, we're primarily looking for writers who can hit the ground running, and those who are already writing about these topics stand the best chance at that.
While writers are invited to pitch their own articles, that isn't a requirement for this job. We'll have a slate of pre-approved topics to choose from each day, so if you'd rather skip the pitches altogether, you've got a place here, too.
What the job entails and what we're looking for
These are fully remote, freelance positions, meaning you can write from anywhere you have an internet connection. We offer hourly or per-word payment structures. Hourly writers choose their own weekly schedule, though we do ask that they commit to those schedules, while per-word writers are asked to commit to a certain number of submissions each week. The hiring process includes a paid trial article, followed by paid onboarding and training for candidates who are hired.
Ideal candidates for these positions will have a mastery over the English language and be capable of writing articles that are not just informative, but also entertaining and engaging. If you can write about device or car specifications without putting readers to sleep, you should get in touch. You'll be responsible for researching the articles you write, so you'll need to be able to identify trustworthy sources and verify that what they're saying is accurate.
Candidates should also have a deep knowledge of the industries we cover. Being familiar with the current major players and products in the consumer technology or automotive spaces is a must. A lot of the articles we publish cover the history of cars and consumer tech, so knowledge of where we've been in addition to where we are is a big plus. As such, candidates who can point to a portfolio of published work – particularly news writing, analysis, and product reviews – will have a leg up on the competition.
If you check these boxes and want to put your name forward, click this link to fill out our application. We're looking forward to hearing from you!