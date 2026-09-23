SlashGear Is Hiring Writers!

These are fully remote, freelance positions, meaning you can write from anywhere you have an internet connection. We offer hourly or per-word payment structures. Hourly writers choose their own weekly schedule, though we do ask that they commit to those schedules, while per-word writers are asked to commit to a certain number of submissions each week. The hiring process includes a paid trial article, followed by paid onboarding and training for candidates who are hired.

Ideal candidates for these positions will have a mastery over the English language and be capable of writing articles that are not just informative, but also entertaining and engaging. If you can write about device or car specifications without putting readers to sleep, you should get in touch. You'll be responsible for researching the articles you write, so you'll need to be able to identify trustworthy sources and verify that what they're saying is accurate.

Candidates should also have a deep knowledge of the industries we cover. Being familiar with the current major players and products in the consumer technology or automotive spaces is a must. A lot of the articles we publish cover the history of cars and consumer tech, so knowledge of where we've been in addition to where we are is a big plus. As such, candidates who can point to a portfolio of published work – particularly news writing, analysis, and product reviews – will have a leg up on the competition.

If you check these boxes and want to put your name forward, click this link to fill out our application. We're looking forward to hearing from you!