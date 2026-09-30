How Long Will Your Samsung Smart Refrigerator Get Software Updates?

Software updates from smart refrigerator manufacturers like Samsung are designed to improve your existing experience with their product. In some cases, this could be optimizing the appliance's performance, such as introducing region-specific updates that comply with local laws or introducing new features that were not included or were limited in the initial release. There are a lot of reasons to keep devices, like your iPhone, updated.

In 2026, Samsung introduced new AI-focused software updates for refrigerator models launched as early as 2021, which widened the number of food items its smart camera can identify and manage. Some updates are also meant to improve its integration with other smart devices or improve its security. That begs the question — how long can you realistically expect your refrigerator's software to be updated?

For other smart appliances launched in 2024 onwards, Samsung has publicly committed to providing software updates for the at least seven years. This means if your smart refrigerator was released in 2025, you can expect updates until 2032. In an effort to solidify its home appliance ecosystem with its One UI software, this announcement covers several of its Wi-Fi-enabled smart refrigerators, as well as its slew of other offers that span smartphones and televisions.

As for older models released before 2024, for which Samsung does not make this promise, there are plenty of factors that affect whether or not your Samsung Smart Refrigerator will continue to receive updates or not. Similar to other smart devices, limitations in terms of hardware or memory can impact whether or not your Samsung refrigerator is eligible for it.