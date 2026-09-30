How Long Will Your Samsung Smart Refrigerator Get Software Updates?
Software updates from smart refrigerator manufacturers like Samsung are designed to improve your existing experience with their product. In some cases, this could be optimizing the appliance's performance, such as introducing region-specific updates that comply with local laws or introducing new features that were not included or were limited in the initial release. There are a lot of reasons to keep devices, like your iPhone, updated.
In 2026, Samsung introduced new AI-focused software updates for refrigerator models launched as early as 2021, which widened the number of food items its smart camera can identify and manage. Some updates are also meant to improve its integration with other smart devices or improve its security. That begs the question — how long can you realistically expect your refrigerator's software to be updated?
For other smart appliances launched in 2024 onwards, Samsung has publicly committed to providing software updates for the at least seven years. This means if your smart refrigerator was released in 2025, you can expect updates until 2032. In an effort to solidify its home appliance ecosystem with its One UI software, this announcement covers several of its Wi-Fi-enabled smart refrigerators, as well as its slew of other offers that span smartphones and televisions.
As for older models released before 2024, for which Samsung does not make this promise, there are plenty of factors that affect whether or not your Samsung Smart Refrigerator will continue to receive updates or not. Similar to other smart devices, limitations in terms of hardware or memory can impact whether or not your Samsung refrigerator is eligible for it.
How to reduce security risks with smart refrigerators
While many software updates come with preferred features, others can also introduce features that you may not want to have on your device. For example, you might like features that help manage refrigerator inventory, but don't like those associated with learning your habits or recommending new things. Unfortunately, all updates come in a single download, so you can't pick and choose what components to keep. If you do decide not to update your refrigerator due to one reason or another, you may also miss out on critical ones that may actually move the needle for you, like security.
In reality, a lot of other smart devices carry the same risks of Internet of Things (IoT) cyber attacks. Apart from your Samsung smart refrigerator, other vulnerable smart devices in your household include sensors, medical devices, and assistants. Thankfully, there are ways to reduce your security-related risks when it comes to your smart appliances, including your Samsung refrigerator.
In the past, we mentioned how you can set up a separate Wi-Fi network, so your devices are not connected to the same one that you use with your personal devices, which can have more personal data that you would want to protect. You can also make special emails just for smart devices, which aren't connected to important institutions, like your bank. While it can be a bit complicated, you can also do things like entirely disable Wi-Fi on your refrigerator.