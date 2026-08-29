Who Owns DJI And Where Are Its Drones Made?

DJI was founded in 2006 by Frank Wang, who at the time was an engineering studentin his mid-twenties. Now, two decades on, he still holds the keys. It's hard to ascertain his actual stake in the company since it's never gone public, but according to some reports, it's roughly 45%. Wang is often referred to as the world's first drone billionaire, with his personal fortune being pegged at $5.1 billion by Forbes. He is joined by three early-stage investors, and the four of them together hold 99% of voting rights, and about 87.4% of shares in the company, a figure DJI itself disclosed in a 2024 lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense.

These three early-stage investors reportedly are Lu Di, Swift Xie, and Li Zexiang, all of whom have a personal connection to Wang. For instance, Lu is a family friend who wrote the first check for about $90,000 in 2006, then stayed on to run the finances. Meanwhile, Li is actually the robotics professor who encouraged Wang's early flight-control experiments.

Five Chinese state-owned enterprises hold 5.4% of the stock. This number was revealed as part of a lawsuit filed by the company against the U.S. Department of Justice to remove DJI from a Pentagon watch-list of companies tied to China's military. As for where the company began, while Wang has stated he started the company in Hong Kong, he quickly moved to Shenzhen, setting it up as the home base. Today, it's where DJI's drones are built, too.