15 Unique And Useful Gadgets You Can Only Find In Japan

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After World War II, Japan underwent some serious changes, resulting in a robust economy driven largely by tech. As a result, some of the most interesting gadgets ever designed and sold to the public are made in Japan, and unless you're aware of them, odds are you'll never lay a hand on some of the more interesting and unique or useful Japanese tech.

We live in an interconnected world, so there aren't many products that you can't buy, including those from Japan. Still, the Western world isn't entirely up to date on all of the useful and unique gadgets available in Japan. That limits consumers somewhat, which is unfortunate given the large number of fun gadgets sold in Japan.

There's even an entire concept called Chindōgu, a practice of creating gadgets that fix problems while creating more issues than they solve. That's more of a fun artform than a real gadget you'd want to purchase. Fortunately, there are many more gadgets that you can buy in Japan, or, if you're lucky and know enough about them, you can buy and have them shipped to you anywhere in the world.