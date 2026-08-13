Lucid's New SUV Is A Luxurious Family Vehicle That's Quicker Than A Lamborghini

As a motorist, you might assume that purchasing a vehicle always involves making certain trade-offs. If you want an SUV that can accommodate a large family, for example, you'll have to forego the handling and overall performance of a sports car, right? But while that may have been the case in the past, carmakers like Lucid are showing that drivers may not have to compromise on either of those, or on luxury, as much as they think. Enter the Lucid Gravity GT-S, an SUV directly inspired by the sleek Lucid Air Sapphire.

The Lucid Gravity GT-S offers many practical features motorists look for in an SUV, with space for up to seven average-sized adults and the sort of cargo capacity busy families need on the go. It's also quite an attractive car, with clean lines and exterior accents that ensure it'll look good on a residential driveway. Luckily, this attention to detail isn't reserved exclusively for the exterior, with a classy interior with blue highlights throughout, including the piping, steering wheel stitching, and seat belts.

That said, this would by no means be the first example of a good-looking and spacious SUV on the market. What might make the Lucid Gravity GT-S stand out from the competition is its four-figure horsepower and supercar-rivaling performance.