Lucid's New SUV Is A Luxurious Family Vehicle That's Quicker Than A Lamborghini
As a motorist, you might assume that purchasing a vehicle always involves making certain trade-offs. If you want an SUV that can accommodate a large family, for example, you'll have to forego the handling and overall performance of a sports car, right? But while that may have been the case in the past, carmakers like Lucid are showing that drivers may not have to compromise on either of those, or on luxury, as much as they think. Enter the Lucid Gravity GT-S, an SUV directly inspired by the sleek Lucid Air Sapphire.
The Lucid Gravity GT-S offers many practical features motorists look for in an SUV, with space for up to seven average-sized adults and the sort of cargo capacity busy families need on the go. It's also quite an attractive car, with clean lines and exterior accents that ensure it'll look good on a residential driveway. Luckily, this attention to detail isn't reserved exclusively for the exterior, with a classy interior with blue highlights throughout, including the piping, steering wheel stitching, and seat belts.
That said, this would by no means be the first example of a good-looking and spacious SUV on the market. What might make the Lucid Gravity GT-S stand out from the competition is its four-figure horsepower and supercar-rivaling performance.
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If the company's claims are to be believed, the Lucid Gravity GT-S will be the most powerful three-row SUV in the U.S., with 1,070 hp. Lucid claims the Gravity GT-S will go from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. It's not just about straight-line speed, though, as the new SUV will have Lucid's Dynamic Handling Package as standard, which is meant to give it the agility and overall performance of a sportier vehicle. Aiding that are features such as an adaptive air suspension, which lowers the SUV at high speeds, and independent rear-wheel steering.
In a press release, Derek Jenkins, Chief Creative Officer at Lucid, said the Lucid Gravity GT-S "combines extraordinary performance with the comfort, space, and versatility that define Gravity, delivering an exceptional experience for our customers that is uniquely Lucid." As always, it will fall to actual consumers and drivers to decide whether the vehicle lives up to its promise. The Lucid Gravity GT-S officially debuts at this year's Monterey Car Week. The EV SUV will only be available in the U.S., with prices starting at $125,900 plus a $1,850 destination and delivery fee. Customers can also spec a Tahoe leather interior for an extra $1,300.