The Incredible Story Of The United States' Deadly Demon Core

From jet engines to radar, World War II saw the development of all kinds of new technologies, but none were as impactful or as notorious as the atomic bomb. The Manhattan Project, headed by Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, produced the first nuclear bombs in 1945. The first used in combat was dropped on August 6, 1945, on Hiroshima, Japan. Three days later, a second bomb fell on Nagasaki, Japan, and on the following day, the Empire of Japan surrendered, though victory over Japan didn't come until the United States officially accepted its unconditional surrender on September 2, 1945.

Had Japan not surrendered, the U.S. was prepared to drop a third bomb, which would have used a plutonium-gallium subcritical core developed by the Manhattan Project. With Japan's surrender, that core was instead kept for testing, as it was no longer needed to end the conflict. During two tests at the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico, two incidents occurred where the core was placed in a critical condition, resulting in a deadly wave of radiation that took two lives.

These two incidents are what earned the U.S.' third core the name "Demon Core." Because of these incidents, the Demon Core became something of a scientific cautionary tale, as it showed how some science experiments could have terrifying consequences even in a controlled setting. The Demon Core was melted down in 1946, but it remains a constant reminder of the dangers of the early Atomic Age.