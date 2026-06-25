CA Lawsuit Accuses Gas Stations Of Using AI To Artificially Boost Fuel Prices

Gas prices and AI have become two of the hottest news topics of 2026. While they tend to make headlines separately, the two have become part of the same conversation due to a proposed California class action lawsuit. The lawsuit, brought forth by three Californians, alleges that major gas stations have used AI to increase gas prices. They claim prices have jumped as much as $0.30 per gallon in areas where these stations are said to have implemented AI algorithms.

At the center of this lawsuit is an alleged violation of major state law. The drivers allege that the likes of BP, Circle, Marathon Petroleum, 7-Eleven, Walmart, and Albertsons violate California's antitrust law, known as the Cartwright Act, which prohibits multiple corporations from colluding on prices.

More specifically, the drivers claim that these corporations' use of the Kalibrate Fuel Pricing AI software contravenes a January 2026 addition to the Cartwright Act — Sacramento Assembly Bill 325 — that prohibits the use of algorithms for price-setting. Kalibrate's software allegedly hooks stations up to a central server that automatically sets gas prices. At the time of publication, none of the defendants named in this case — which includes Kalibrate — has commented.