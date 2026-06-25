CA Lawsuit Accuses Gas Stations Of Using AI To Artificially Boost Fuel Prices
Gas prices and AI have become two of the hottest news topics of 2026. While they tend to make headlines separately, the two have become part of the same conversation due to a proposed California class action lawsuit. The lawsuit, brought forth by three Californians, alleges that major gas stations have used AI to increase gas prices. They claim prices have jumped as much as $0.30 per gallon in areas where these stations are said to have implemented AI algorithms.
At the center of this lawsuit is an alleged violation of major state law. The drivers allege that the likes of BP, Circle, Marathon Petroleum, 7-Eleven, Walmart, and Albertsons violate California's antitrust law, known as the Cartwright Act, which prohibits multiple corporations from colluding on prices.
More specifically, the drivers claim that these corporations' use of the Kalibrate Fuel Pricing AI software contravenes a January 2026 addition to the Cartwright Act — Sacramento Assembly Bill 325 — that prohibits the use of algorithms for price-setting. Kalibrate's software allegedly hooks stations up to a central server that automatically sets gas prices. At the time of publication, none of the defendants named in this case — which includes Kalibrate — has commented.
Gas is especially essential yet expensive in California
Though gas prices have been a major topic of conversation across the United States in 2026, it's a particularly touchy subject in California. The state has just under 40 million residents, with its 27 million or so gas-powered vehicles burning about 13.4 billion gallons of gas every year. These drivers already have to pay more for gas than in other states, even before any alleged algorithmic pricing.
According to AAA's gas price tracker, the national average for regular gas sits around $3.93 per gallon as of late June 2026. California's average sits almost $2 higher at $5.54, and the drivers behind this class action lawsuit claim prices can even reach the $7 mark in some areas. The plaintiffs, affected by supposedly algorithmically-inflated prices in recent months, hope to obtain an unspecified amount in damages for what they've had to pay at the pump.
Time will tell how this lawsuit pans out, and if California drivers will be reimbursed or see gas prices dip in the aftermath. At any rate, this is as good an opportunity as any for drivers in California and beyond to look into the many ways to save money at the gas pump as prices rise.