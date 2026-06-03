What Is The 30/70 Rule When Flying A Plane?

For pilots (and their passengers), the takeoff stage of the flight is one of the most unforgiving. According to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), about a fifth of all general aviation accidents happen at this flight stage, and about half of these are due to pilot error.

To help pilots, the FAA has published some guidelines that aim to make takeoffs safer. One such rule is the 30/70 rule. This might not be one of the most commonly known pilot phrases, but in general aviation, this "rule of thumb" can help to make takeoffs safer. This is really just an extension of the more commonly applied 50/70 rule (sometimes referred to as the 70/50 rule). This rule states that when planning a takeoff from shorter runways, pilots need to have hit 70% of takeoff speed by the time it's reached 50% of its estimated takeoff distance.

However, the 50/70 rule, as noted by the FAA, only applies to runways where there are no potential obstructions. If there are obstructions present, then this is where the 30/70 rule comes in. In this instance, then, the FAA suggests that the plane must have reached 70% of takeoff speed by the time it's 30% through its estimated takeoff distance. If these criteria aren't met, then the suggested action is to abort the takeoff.

This is a simple rule that can help prevent accidents during the most critical phase of flight. Experienced pilots will tell you to apply the 50/70 rule carefully, and always to err on the side of safety, even when there are no obvious obstacles. The 30/70 rule formalizes this caution when such obstacles are present.