Not The Escape, Not The Bronco - This Is Ford's Least-Sold SUV In The US

Ford is an iconic American brand. Founded by Henry Ford and incorporated in 1903, the company made its indelible mark on history just a few short years later with the introduction of the Model T in 1908. At the time, there were only about 18,000 miles of paved road in the entire country, but Ford still managed to sell 15 million of the iconic vehicles before it ceased production in 1927. Today, the brand is one of the best-selling car manufacturers in the U.S., and its popular F-Series truck is consistently at the top of the country's best-seller list.

Not every Ford gets top rankings on these kinds of list, however. The Ford Edsel was an expensive mistake, and the Pinto has gone down as one of the biggest blunders in automotive history. When it comes to its current lineup of SUVs, Ford certainly boasts some top sellers, including the popular Explorer. Other models, however, aren't quite as sought-after in the American market. In 2025, the Expedition was the least-sold Ford SUV, with the brand only selling 85,921 models.

As Ford's largest SUV, the Expedition has three rows of seating and room for up to eight passengers depending on the configuration. At its longest, it's a whopping 221.7 inches in length, and it has a starting price of $62,700. Considering that the average price of a new car sits at just under $50,000, the Expedition may be well out of reach for many consumers. Beyond its size and price, however, a few other factors may affect its sales.