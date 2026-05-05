Not The Escape, Not The Bronco - This Is Ford's Least-Sold SUV In The US
Ford is an iconic American brand. Founded by Henry Ford and incorporated in 1903, the company made its indelible mark on history just a few short years later with the introduction of the Model T in 1908. At the time, there were only about 18,000 miles of paved road in the entire country, but Ford still managed to sell 15 million of the iconic vehicles before it ceased production in 1927. Today, the brand is one of the best-selling car manufacturers in the U.S., and its popular F-Series truck is consistently at the top of the country's best-seller list.
Not every Ford gets top rankings on these kinds of list, however. The Ford Edsel was an expensive mistake, and the Pinto has gone down as one of the biggest blunders in automotive history. When it comes to its current lineup of SUVs, Ford certainly boasts some top sellers, including the popular Explorer. Other models, however, aren't quite as sought-after in the American market. In 2025, the Expedition was the least-sold Ford SUV, with the brand only selling 85,921 models.
As Ford's largest SUV, the Expedition has three rows of seating and room for up to eight passengers depending on the configuration. At its longest, it's a whopping 221.7 inches in length, and it has a starting price of $62,700. Considering that the average price of a new car sits at just under $50,000, the Expedition may be well out of reach for many consumers. Beyond its size and price, however, a few other factors may affect its sales.
Ford picked up the slack from the Expedition with other SUV sales
Several factors may contribute to lower sales for such a large SUV. For starters, it can be difficult to maneuver in urban spaces and consumes more fuel than smaller vehicles. It also faces stiff competition in the minivan market. The Expedition's main competitors include the GMC Yukon and the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, along with a few other models like the Jeep Wagoneer. In 2025, both the Tahoe and the Yukon outsold the Expedition.
It's worth noting that the Expedition is mostly well-reviewed. For what it's worth, U.S. News & World Report put the Expedition at the top of its large SUV class ranking. This model did receive a facelift in 2025, and the redesign helped boost sales over the 2024 model. While it may be Ford's least-sold SUV, sales of the Expedition were up more than 10% year over year. Plus, the remainder of Ford's SUV lineup certainly had a good year, with the Explorer seeing a 14% increase in sales. The Bronco and the Bronco Sport also sold well.
In fact, other than the Expedition, only the Edge and the Escape saw a drop in sales in 2025. However, the Edge was discontinued mid-year, so it saw zero sales from July through December. All in all, if you're looking for a large SUV and it's within your price range, the Expedition could still be worth a look. Just be sure to compare it to competitors to see which SUV is the best fit for your needs.