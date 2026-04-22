Is This Baby Food Maker ACTUALLY Worth It? | Extreme Reviews

Baby food, especially the good stuff with higher quality ingredients, can get expensive; even more so if you buy a lot of it. It's also extremely convenient given the fact it's premade and ready to eat. If you aren't a parent, just walk down the aisle at the grocery store or ask any parent, and they'll likely tell you the same thing.

Fortunately, there are baby food makers on the market that can steam and process the food into a toothless mouth-ready mush for babies (or yourself if you don't feel like chewing). Here, we've partnered with Extreme Reviews to try out the Grownsy baby food maker, testing a few typical baby food dishes and a few not-so-typical meals to see how the device steams and mashes.

Join us as make baby food from scratch. Is it worth the investment? Or are you better off buying the premade food and forking out a few extra dollars over the long run for the convenience.