'Thankful I Got Caught': FBI Arrests Teen Hacker After Massive PowerSchool Breach

"I've been hacked" is a more and more common refrain these days. You may be talking about a simple hack, like a compromised Facebook or email account, or a more critical breach into your bank account or credit card. The numbers illustrate the frightening reality for our personal information. In 2025, the Identity Theft Resource Center reported 3,322 data breaches, a new record, affecting more than 278 million people.

If you sometimes feel like your data is never safe, well, you may not be that far off the mark. Even our kids aren't immune — in 2024, a major breach involving a company called PowerSchool exposed the personal details of about 60 million children and 10 million teachers. The culprit? A 19-year-old college student named Matthew Lane.

PowerSchool is a provider of cloud-based software that helps schools manage data, including attendance, grades, schedules, records, and more. It offers parent/student portals along with tools for both administrative functions and student life. Lane gained access to PowerSchool using credentials swiped from a contractor who worked with the company and stole sensitive records, including grades, discipline records, and personally identifiable information. And he didn't stop there. He then demanded about $3 million from PowerSchool to delete the information, which the company paid because it thought it was the best way to keep the data private. Lane was caught mere months later — where is he today, and what implications does this breach have for the future?