What's Written On iOS' Paper Emojis Pays Homage To Classic Apple Commercials

Over the past several decades, computers and mobile devices have continued to change the way we work, shop and live. They have also changed the way we communicate, with instant messaging and texting making it easier than ever to touch base with others. Those modes of communication have, of course, also led to the development of a specific messaging shorthand, a concept tech companies have taken even further with the advent of emojis.

These days, there is pretty much an emoji for any thought, feeling, or occasion you can imagine. That includes the emoji for paper or memos that Apple's IOS uses in its ever-evolving iPhones. If you're unfamiliar with the emoji, it features a sharpened pencil laying on top of a sheet of paper. Those who know the emoji have almost certainly noted that there are a few words written on the emoji's paper as well. While they may initially appear to be just illegible scribbles, a closer inspection reveals that they are not only actual words, but have a specific meaning in the history of Apple, as they are lifted from one of the tech outfit's most memorable commercials.

That ad would serve as the launching point for what came to be known as the "Think Different" campaign. If you're curious about what's written, the words read like this, "Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They're not fond of..."