Are Michelin Latitude Tour HP Tires Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say
When it comes to major tire manufacturers, there are few brands that are quite as universally revered as Michelin. That's been true pretty much since the earliest days of the iconic French manufacturer, which has made now made tires for everything from Formula One race cars to heavy duty trucks and everyday passenger vehicles throughout its storied history.
While the family-owned tire maker is, arguably, best known for the tires it makes for average cars, the brand continues to develop its lineup of offerings for crossover vehicles, 4x4s and SUVs. That lineup includes Michelin's Latitude Tour HP, which the manufacturer markets as suitable for use on "all on-road SUVs." The Latitude Tour HP is also a fairly pricey option, with even Discount Tires
listing them for $226 per tire. Given the price, you'd be wise to research reviews of the tire before outfitting your vehicle with a full set. It's safe to say that doing so might give you pause at the price point, as driver reviews of the Latitude Tour HP are somewhat mixed.
At present, even the tire's product page on Michelin's website reflects a less-than-ideal 4.1-star rating, and drivers have a bit to say about them, as well. Per Michelin, the Latitude Tour HP is engineered to deliver excellent braking and traction in wet conditions. They are also touted by Michelin for their ability to deliver a quiet, comfortable ride and superior longevity in terms of treadwear.
Here's what drivers like and dislike about Michelin's Latitude Tour HP tires
We should note that the reviews are not all bad for Michelin's Latitude Tour HP tires. In fact, of the 884 user reviews posted on Michelin's website, 64% are five-star reviews, with another 18% accounting for three- and four-star reviews. As for what those drivers like about the tires, most rave about their performance in both dry and inclement weather, as well as their smooth, quiet ride on the road. One driver even tabbed them as a "top of the line" offering from Michelin.
Those claims are largely backed up by the overwhelmingly positive reviews posted to the tire's Discount Tires page, where they've earned a 4.7-star rating. Still, not every driver who posted a review to the Michelin site had such nice things to say about the tires, with many specifically questioning Michelin's treadware longevity claims. One even claimed that the tread on their Latitude Tour HPs was worn halfway down after just 10,000 miles of usage. For point of reference, that is well below the brand's 55,000-mile claims, with one Reddit user noting their own Latitude Tour HPs suffered a similar fate, essentially falling apart at 30,000 km, or about 18,600 miles.
Other drivers noted their Latitude Tour HPs underwhelmed in their wet weather performance, claims that were seemingly supported by middling marks from TyreReviews, where they earned a score of 6.5 out of 10. TyreReviews noted suspect handling in wet and snowy weather and potential treadwear concerns. So, it seems like a good idea to look for a better Michelin tire for your SUV.