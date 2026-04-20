Are Michelin Latitude Tour HP Tires Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say

When it comes to major tire manufacturers, there are few brands that are quite as universally revered as Michelin. That's been true pretty much since the earliest days of the iconic French manufacturer, which has made now made tires for everything from Formula One race cars to heavy duty trucks and everyday passenger vehicles throughout its storied history.

While the family-owned tire maker is, arguably, best known for the tires it makes for average cars, the brand continues to develop its lineup of offerings for crossover vehicles, 4x4s and SUVs. That lineup includes Michelin's Latitude Tour HP, which the manufacturer markets as suitable for use on "all on-road SUVs." The Latitude Tour HP is also a fairly pricey option, with even Discount Tires

listing them for $226 per tire. Given the price, you'd be wise to research reviews of the tire before outfitting your vehicle with a full set. It's safe to say that doing so might give you pause at the price point, as driver reviews of the Latitude Tour HP are somewhat mixed.

At present, even the tire's product page on Michelin's website reflects a less-than-ideal 4.1-star rating, and drivers have a bit to say about them, as well. Per Michelin, the Latitude Tour HP is engineered to deliver excellent braking and traction in wet conditions. They are also touted by Michelin for their ability to deliver a quiet, comfortable ride and superior longevity in terms of treadwear.