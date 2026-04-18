What Is The 6-12 Rule For Electrical Outlets?

There are various rules and regulations in home construction. Each discipline involved in the process — carpentry, plumbing, and electrical, to name a few — has codes to follow, which are intended to prevent shoddy workmanship or ensure homeowners' safety. The 6-12 rule (or, as it's sometimes known, the 2-6-12 rule) is definitely for the latter.

The rule mandates a certain spacing for electrical outlets and covers all the various types of outlets. Under the 2-6-12 rule, an electrical outlet must be installed in any wall space longer than 2 feet. A wall space is any continuous wall that is not broken up by a door or fireplace. Further, those outlets cannot be spaced more than 12 feet apart. This is to make sure that no point along the wall is more than 6 feet from an outlet.

The rule makes a lot of sense because most appliances that a homeowner will plug in have 6-foot cords. The rule is in place to ensure that there will always be an outlet in reach, no matter where you place a TV, stereo, lamp, or other electrical appliance. It's designed to discourage the use of extension cords wherever possible.