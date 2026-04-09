I Downloaded An App That Pays You To Play Games. Here's How Much I Made

As someone who is deeply connected to the mobile world, it's always fun to try out experiments here or there. There is no shortage of apps that claim to pay out real money for playing them. I tried one out a while back, and I ended up paying in much more than I ever got back. That was a casino-style solitaire app that would pay you out based on how quickly and completely you finished a game against other players.

As it turns out, I wasn't very good at that and ended up burning through $25 in less than two days. That was not a great experience. But a new challenger emerged from the shadows: Testerup. It's an app available on iOS and Android that tracks your progress as you play a curated list of games.

Each of these games has certain goals you can achieve to accumulate more earnings. One website I saw described these rewards as "high-friction" and yeah, that really tracks. But the nice thing is, it doesn't require any initial investment, and you can play some fun games along the way.

One big red flag is that the app requires you to earn $50 before you can get your first payout. I'm not in love with that part, but I've been playing games from Testerup exclusively for about 45 days now. Here's what the experience has been like.