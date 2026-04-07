The FBI Warns That Foreign Cybercriminals Have Targeted Messaging App Users

If you're one of the billions who use Signal or WhatsApp, be on alert: US officials say cybercriminals with ties to Russian intelligence are currently running a massive phishing campaign on messaging apps. Apparently, it's already compromised thousands of accounts worldwide. According to the joint PSA from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, these cyberattackers are targeting anyone and everyone with access to sensitive information. That includes current and former government officials, military personnel, political figures, journalists, and beyond.

Even trickier is that this phishing campaign doesn't involve breaking into the apps. Instead, the perpetrators are using pure deception tactics to gain access to individuals' accounts. Authorities say the operation sees cybercriminals impersonating official support channels on encrypted messaging apps like Signal. There, victims receive messages that sound perfectly legitimate: a warning about suspicious activity, or a message about recent security threats. From there, the messages prompt users to click (secretly malicious) links or provide their confidential verification code or PIN.

Once that link is clicked and the information is shared, the perpetrators can either link their devices to the victim's account or take full control of it. That opens the floodgates, allowing cybercriminals to read private messages, access contact lists, and expand the attack's scope to send even more phishing messages to others.